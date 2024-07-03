Freaky Friday 2: Lindsay Lohan Feels Like “Little Kid Again” Filming Sequel

The Freaky Friday remake starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis hit theaters back in 2003, and it’s easily become the most famous iteration of the body-swapping mother-daughter tale. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Lohan and Curtis would be returning for a sequel that will be helmed by Welcome to Chippendales director, Nisha Ganatra. The movie went into production in June, and fans have already gotten a glimpse of the stars together on set. During a recent interview with ABC’s Nightline, Lohan opened up about her Disney return.

“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot,” Lohan explained. “And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap, that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that’s Herbie. It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again.”

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second,” Lohan added. “I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience … Jamie [Lee Curtis] and I have stayed in touch over the years, … You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? You can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”

Which Stars Are Returning For Freaky Friday 2?

Freaky Friday 2 is “a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist,” the plot synopsis states. “The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Lohan and Curtis aren’t the only returning actors from Freaky Friday. The dynamic duo will reunite with Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Newcomers to the cast will include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.

ComicBook had the chance to chat with Curtis last year, and we brought up how she has said she’s done playing Laurie Strode from the Halloween franchise, and asked if there are any other roles she would like to revisit.

“I think, you know, I’m 65 this year,” Curtis explained in our interview. “I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I’m trying to do. I got to wind it down.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Freaky Friday 2.