Freaky Friday 2 Gets Official Release Date & First-Look Photo Reveal

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are so back (officially) in this first-look photo from Freakier Friday. Along with the new image of the two stars back in their iconic body-swap comedy pose, we also got the update that Freaky Friday 2 has a release date of August 8, 2025. Production on the film wrapped earlier this year, giving Disney plenty of time to finish the film in post-production and market it as a major Summer 2025 theatrical release.

The original Freaky Friday (2003) by director Mark Waters was the 4th onscreen adaptation of author Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel – and the 3rd time Disney attempted a movie adaption, after the 1976 original film, and the 1995 TV movie. The 2003 version is by far the most successful; it all but paved the way for Lindsay Lohan’s breakout stardom in the 2000s, as Freaky Friday was quickly followed by Lohan’s game-changing role in Mean Girls (2004), followed promptly by another Disney reboot, Herbie: Fully Loaded. However, after that Lohan moved away from Disney to pursue more adult roles, only to see her career unravel under the spotlight of tabloid scandals, as well as various personal troubles. She arguably hasn’t had a major success since the 2000s, but as an older, wiser woman (and mother) now, Lohan seems to coming full circle, and the plot of Freakier Friday seems to reflect that:

According to the official plot synopsis, Freakier Friday “picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

The Freakier Friday cast is a mix of new faces, as well as many actors reprising their roles from the 2003 original film. The cast list includes Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) as Anna’s teenage crush, Jake; Mark Harmon (NCIS) as Anna’s step-father, Ryan; Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs) as Tess’ fellow Griffin High School alum and Anna’s former English teacher, Mr. Bates; Christina Vidal Mitchell (Primo) and Haley Hudson (Lizzie McGuire) as Anna’s high school punk rock bandmates, Maddie and Peg; and Rosalind Chao (3 Body Problem) and Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) as Pei-Pei and her mother, who gave Anna and Tess the infamous fortune cookies containing the body-swap spell. Joining the franchise are Manny Jacinto (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Julia Butters (The Fablemans), Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps 2), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Pixar’s Turning Red).

Freaky Friday 2 is directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night). Kristin Burr (Cruella) and original Freaky Friday producer Andrew Gunn serve as producers alongside Jamie Lee Curtis; Lohan executive produces with Nathan Kelly (Disney+’s Hollywood Stargirl) and Ann Marie Sanderlin (Sky High).

Freakier Friday has a theatrical release date of August 8, 2025.