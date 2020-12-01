Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2020 Calendar Revealed

December has finally arrived, which means that it is time to DVRs and TV schedules for Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas celebration. Each and every year, Freeform programs 25 consecutive days of holiday films and TV shows for folks to enjoy. The marathon begins on December 1st and runs through Christmas Day. This week, at the start of the celebration, Freeform revealed the full calendar for the 2020 edition of 25 Days of Christmas. Like other years in the past, this 25 Days of Christmas is filled with popular Christmas movies, classic specials, new arrivals, and TV episode marathons. The entire event kicks off with Disney's A Christmas Carol on Tuesday morning, and concludes with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Christmas. This year will see multiple mini-marathons of The Simpsons Christmas episodes, now that the beloved animated sitcom is owned by Disney. Other titles in the lineup include The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Daddy's Home 2, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and many more. There is a ton of Christmas programming coming to Freeform over the next few weeks, so you'll want to plan accordingly. Check out the full schedule below!

December 1 10:30 am Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 pm Home Alone

5:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 2 7 am It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 pm The Santa Clause

8:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

December 3 7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 am Jingle All the Way 2

1:35 pm Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 4 7 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 am The Preacher’s Wife

10:45 am Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 pm The Santa Clause

4:40 pm The Santa Clause 2

7:10 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 5 7 am The Preacher’s Wife

9:40 am Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 am Prancer Returns

1:50 pm Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

7:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 pm Frosty the Snowman

9:20 pm The Santa Clause

December 6 7 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 am Prancer Returns

10:10 am Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

5:05 pm Frosty the Snowman

5:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 pm Home Alone

9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 7 12:00 pm The Holiday

3:10 pm Love Actually

6:20 pm The Santa Clause

8:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

December 8 7 am Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 am Love Actually

1:35 pm The Preacher’s Wife

4:10 pm The Perfect Holiday

6:15 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 pm Almost Christmas — Freeform Premiere

December 9 10:30 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11:30 am Prancer Returns

1:40 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:50 pm The Star (2017) — Freeform Premiere

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 10 7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am The Star (2017)

12:30 pm The Santa Clause

2:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

4:35 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 11 7 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 am Snow

10 am Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12 pm Snowglobe

2 pm Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 pm Home Alone

9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 12 7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

8 am Daddy’s Home 2

10:05 am The Santa Clause

12:15 pm The Santa Clause 2

2:45 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 pm Toy Story

6:50 pm Toy Story 2

8:55 pm Toy Story 3

11:25 pm Toy Story That Time Forgot

December 13 7 am Love the Coopers

9:30 am Toy Story That Time Forgot

10 am Prancer Returns

12 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:05 pm Home Alone

4:35 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 pm The Santa Clause

9:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

December 14 7 am Prancer Returns

10:30 am The Perfect Holiday

12:35 pm Almost Christmas

3:10 pm Home Alone

5:40 pm Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 15 10:30 am The Magic Snowflake

12 pm Jingle All the Way 2

2 pm Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:25 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 pm Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

December 16 11:30 am Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 pm The Santa Clause

6:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

8:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 17 7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 pm The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

3:45 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:40 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 18 7 am Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 am The Holiday

12:15 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 pm The Santa Clause

4:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

6:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11 pm The Star (2017)

December 19 7 am Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8 am The Star (2017)

10:05 am Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 am Home Alone

2:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 pm Frosty the Snowman

5:30 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:40 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 20 7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

9:30 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 pm Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

3:25 pm Frosty the Snowman

4 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 pm Home Alone

10:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 21 10:30 am Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 pm The Santa Clause

6:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

9 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 22 7 am Santa’s Apprentice

8:30 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11 am The Perfect Holiday

1 pm Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:10 pm Home Alone

7:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 pm The Night Before – Freeform Premiere

December 23 7:30 am Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 am The Mistle-tones

11:30 am Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 pm The Santa Clause

3:35 pm The Santa Clause 2

6:05 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

December 24 7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am Prancer Returns

12:30 pm Home Alone

3 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 pm Frosty the Snowman

8:50 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

