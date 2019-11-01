Freeform Releases Full 25 Days of Christmas 2019 Schedule

Not even a day after Halloween and everyone is already looking ahead to the next major holiday, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. People are skimming over the November festivities and setting their sights on Christmas. First thing Friday morning, Freeform revealed its full schedule for the annual 25 Days of Christmas event, which spans from December 1st to Christmas Day. Each and every day through the month is filled with a schedule of holiday programming to get fans in the spirit.

The schedule is packed with most of the classics, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and more.

There will also be some new Freeform originals premiering during the 25 Days of Christmas this year. A holiday-themed episode of Good Trouble will air on Monday, December 16th, and an original film called Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas will debut on Wednesday, December 4th.

You can check out the complete schedule of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas below!

12/1

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

9:05 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

11:10 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:15 p.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

4:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

1:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

12/2

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “The Muppets Christmas Carol”

11:00 a.m. – “Wrap Battle”

12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

2:05 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

4:15 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

6:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

9:00 p.m. – “Wrap Battle” – New Episode

10:00 p.m. – “Wrap Battle” – New Episode

12/3

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 a.m. – “Santa Baby”

11:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

1:40 p.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

2:40 p.m. – “Rise of the Guardians”

4:45 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

12/4

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. – “Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe”

11:00 a.m. – “Rise of the Guardians”

1:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

4:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:00 p.m. – “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas” – Freeform Original Feature Premiere

12:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

12/5

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

11:00 a.m. – “Wrap Battle”

12:00 p.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

12:30 p.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

2:30 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

4:35 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

6:40 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

12/6

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

11:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

1:35 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

3:40 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:00 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman” – Freeform Premiere

8:30 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Freeform Premiere

9:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

11:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

1:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

12/7

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”

12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

2:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:15 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

10:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

1:00 a.m. – “Wrap Battle”

12/8

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – “Wrap Battle”

8:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”

10:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

12:00 p.m. – “Prancer Returns” – Freeform Premiere

2:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:20 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2”

11:25 p.m. – “Shrek”

1:30 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

12/9

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

11:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 3”

2:10 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

4:20 p.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

4:50 p.m. – “Shrek”

6:55 p.m. – “Despicable Me 2”

9:00 p.m. – “Wrap Battle” – New Episode

10:00 p.m. – “Wrap Battle” – Season Finale

12/10

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 a.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

11:00 a.m. – “Wrap Battle”

12:00 p.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”

2:05 p.m. – “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas”

4:10 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

6:15 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

12/11

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 a.m. – “12 Dates of Christmas”

11:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

1:10 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

3:20 p.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

5:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:00 p.m. – “Same Time, Next Christmas” – Freeform Premiere

10:00 p.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

12:00 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

12/12

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

11:00 a.m. – “This Christmas”

1:35 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday” – Freeform Premiere

3:35 p.m. – “The Holiday”

6:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. – “Snow”

12/13

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”

12:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

2:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

12/14

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

9:00 a.m – “Arthur Christmas”

11:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:55 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

12/15

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

9:05 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

11:10 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

1:20 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

3:25 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12/16

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

9:00 a.m. – “Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

11:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

1:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:45 p.m. – “Rise of the Guardians”

4:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:00 p.m. – “Good Trouble” – Holiday Special Event

12/17

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – “Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown”

8:30 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

10:30 a.m. – “Rise of the Guardians”

12:35 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

2:40 p.m. – “The Holiday”

5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

12/18

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

9:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

11:05 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

1:10 p.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas”

12/19

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

8:30 a.m. – “Snowglobe”

10:30 a.m. – “12 Dates of Christmas”

12:30 p.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

2:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

9:00 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story”

11:00 p.m. – “Rise of the Guardians”

1:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

12/20

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – “Snow”

9:00 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

11:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

1:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

3:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:40 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:45 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:20 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story”

9:20 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

11:25 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot”

11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

12/21

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

9:40 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

11:50 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:55 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

1:25 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

2:30 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

4:35 p.m. – “Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot”

5:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

7:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12/22

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – “The Holiday”

10:15 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

12:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

2:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:20 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:50 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

1:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

12/23

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic”

8:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)

12:00 p.m. – “Prancer Returns”

2:05 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

4:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12/24

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

11:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

11:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

3:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:50 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons” Holiday-thon

12/25

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

9:00 a.m. – “Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

11:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:10 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

3:40 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

4:45 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Deck the Halls” (2006)