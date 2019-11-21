Frozen 2’s Josh Gad Surprised Fans at a Showing of the Film

✖

Frozen 2 finally hit theaters last night and has already been met with fairly decent reviews. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critics score after 164 reviews and a 94% audience score with 898 reviews. While this isn't as good as the response to the first film, the new movie is still expected to have a successful run at the box office. Frozen 2 sees the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf, and all four of the stars have been busy promoting the film. Last night, Gad even surprised a group of movie-goers at a showing of the film in Los Angeles.

"So...got to surprise some unsuspecting fans tonight around Southern CA and boy was it fun. #frozen2 pop ins. Check it out over at the @disneyfrozen story or head over to my story to follow along," Gad posted.

ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak to a Frozen fan who was there when Gad surprised the crowd.

"Right before the movie was about to start, the lights came back up and I was so worried that the projector was broken or something," Jake Farrington shared. "In walks someone from Disney and he says, 'Hold tight, we've got some Frozen magic coming.' He disappears and comes back with Josh Gad! Gad talked to the crowd for a second, did the Olaf voice, and had the cutest interaction with a little girl dressed as Anna."

Gad also took to Instagram this week to share a heartfelt message about the movie, and explain why it "represents why the cinema experience is still alive and well."

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film's Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough."

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.