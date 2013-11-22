Kristen Bell Officially Announces Frozen 3 With a Catch

Kristen Bell officially announced Frozen 3…with a catch. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was asked about the massively-popular Disney franchise. She was promoting her book about more purple schools, but a sly reference to Frozen allowed Fallon his lane to ask about a third movie. Bell said that she would like to officially announce the sequel with zero authority. Basically, she can say whatever she wants but can't announce anything in particular. Disney would save such a massive moment for D23 or Disney+ Day for sure. But, you have to think that Frozen 3 must be coming down the pipe at some point soon. It's been multiple years since the second entry. There are those delightful Olaf shorts on Disney+ but that isn't the same as an entire movie. Maybe there will be an announcement soon, but for now these jokes are all that fans can cling to.

"I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3," Bell began. "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority' because I can't do that. I can't do that. No, I'm not in charge."

Fallon asked the actress if anything was possibly in the works. "Well, you know, I'm... I'll keep it mysterious, but I know Idina [Menzel, who voices Anna's sister, Elsa] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for? Let's do it," Bell offered.

These days Disney animation fans have been served well by Encanto. Frozen star Josh Gad actually joked that it had taken over his household on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Like most parents, that song refuses to leave.

"It's a big problem," Gad joked. "So I didn't get what you all meant by, 'It's enough with 'Let It Go'.' I understand now. 'Cause I've got two girls and every day in the house it's this..." he said before belting a rendition of "We Don't Talk About Bruno." But, then joked about Frozen's own earworms, "I'm ashamed, I'm sorry we did that."

Gad also compared the "phenomenon" surrounding these kids songs to being addicted to cigarettes. He even revealed that he's tried to get his daughters to become tired of the song by playing it all the time, but this scheme backfired. "It only seems to make them stronger like the Sith," he laughed.

Would you like to see Frozen 3? Let us know down in the comments!