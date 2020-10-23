Frozen: Once Upon A Snowman Now Streaming On Disney+

Frozen: Once Upon a Snowman is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are excited to see the new feature. Olaf is back as he discovers what it’s like to be alive. Disney+’s social media account has been hard at work telling fans the good news. More Frozen is always a good thing according to the film’s fanbase. During a digital press event, co-director and co-writer Trent Correy explained how excited the team was to explore this under-discussed part of the series’ mythology.

"This idea came from... I started as a crowd animator during the first Frozen and my very first character to animate was Olaf," told reporters during a recent virtual press conference for Once Upon a Snowman. "I was very lucky to get to animate Olaf for the rest of the show. I very clearly remember seeing Chad Sellers animator shot during "Let It Go", while I was a trainee. Elsa makes Olaf, and it's beautiful, and then she just walks away. She creates life and she walks away and I was like, 'There's got to be a story there.'"

A flurry of fun awaits! Once Upon a Snowman, an Original Short, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PydcOUIGdM — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 23, 2020

"I love Pinocchio, I loved Bambi, and I'm like, 'I want to see what Olaf's first steps are like,' and we don't see them for another 20 minutes in the film," Correy added. "I actually found sketches last week, when I was moving, of original ideas from 2013, little deep boards and writing and ideas of Olaf taking his first steps and learning about who he is. Cut to last year, Jennifer Lee, our fearless leader, stood on stage and said, 'We're going to be partnering with Disney Plus.' And I thought right then that this is the perfect opportunity to have this short come out eight years later."

Disney describes Once Upon a Snowman:

“Everyone knows that he likes warm hugs, but few know the whole story about Olaf’s first moments—until now. Beginning today, “Once Upon a Snowman” is available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The previously untold origins of the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2013 Academy Award-winning “Frozen,” and its acclaimed 2019 follow-up, “Frozen 2,” are revealed in the all-new animated short. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.“

“Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, “Olaf” in “Frozen 2”) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in “Frozen 2”) and produced by Nicole Hearon (associate producer “Frozen 2” and “Moana”) with Peter Del Vecho (producer, “Frozen 2,” “Frozen” and the upcoming “Raya and the Last Dragon”). Olaf is voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad.”

