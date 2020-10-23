Once Upon a Snowman: Frozen's Olaf Is Back in New Disney+ Short Film

✖

Have you been missing the characters from Frozen lately? If so, Disney+ has you covered! The streaming service just released a brand new trailer for Once Upon a Snowman, a new short film that follows Olaf (Josh Gad) as he searches to find his name. The new mini-movie takes place after Elsa brings Olaf to life during the famous "Let It Go" musical number. It turns out, the snowman has his own little adventure before coming across Anna and Kristoff in the forest!

"Every snowman starts somewhere ❄️ Once Upon a Snowman, an Original Short, is streaming Friday on #DisneyPlus," @DisneyPlus tweeted. The trailer shows Olaf testing out some names like Fernando and Trevor and admitting he’s having "a bit of a crisis of identity." You can check out the Olaf-filled trailer below:

Every snowman starts somewhere ❄️ Once Upon a Snowman, an Original Short, is streaming Friday on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4iRk9Iy2YH — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 18, 2020

Earlier this year, Gad addressed the possibility of a Frozen III.

"I don't know. I mean, here's the deal. Frozen II wasn't Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen III," Gad explained. "That's way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it's why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf. And so the Frozen saga continues, even if it's not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day."

Last year, Olaf hilariously made headlines when he was listed as 5 feet and 4 inches tall online, which would make him just as tall as an average person. Considering how much shorter he is than the human beings of Frozen, this led to some speculation that Anna and Elsa, the sisters voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, must be about 11 feet tall. The discovery was a trending topic on Twitter and even sparked a hilarious reaction from Gad. Well, Jennifer Lee, who co-directed both films with Chris Buck, took to Twitter to clarify the height rumors about Olaf.

"Okay, I keep getting asked about Olaf's height. I'm guessing 5'4" is a typo from something. If it said 3'4" I'd buy it. How tall is Anna and Elsa? From what I remember, Anna is 5'5" and Elsa is 5'7". I could be off an inch or two, but not a foot or two," Lee explained.

Once Upon a Snowman is streaming on Disney+ on October 23rd.