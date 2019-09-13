Funko’s Beetlejuice Lydia Deetz Cereal is the Breakfast of the Strange and Unusual

It looks like you have one more FunkO’s cereal option for Halloween this year! Indeed, Funko and Hot Topic have joined forces to release an exclusive box of Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice FunkO’s cereal, and you can grab one right here for $8.72 (20% off) while they last.

The cereal comes with a Lydia Deetz wedding dress Pocket Pop figure prize inside. Unfortunately, the full-size Lydia Wedding Dress Funko Pop was a Hot Topic exclusive that sold out, but you can still grab one on eBay. As for your other Halloween FunkO’s cereal choices…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and Hades from Hercules recently joined previously released FunkO’s cereals based on Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Again, each cereal comes with a Pocket Pop prize inside.

Unfortunately, the Oogie Boogie FunkO’s cereal has sold out, but the Maleficent, Hades, and Ursula varieties are still available to pre-order right here at Spirit Halloween (exclusive) with a ship date slated for October 9th (except Ursula, which is shipping now). Make sure use the code OPENFB19 at checkout to save 20% on any single item. Note that the code works on any Spirit Halloween item, and it won’t last long, so you might want to use the code on something bigger – like a costume, Halloween decor, or the amazing exclusive Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Funko Movie Moment Pop they recently released.

Finally, Lydia Deetz is the subject of the first of two Beetlejuice-themed Halloween sweater designs for 2019. Other sweaters feature Halloween imagery like Cthulhu, witches, werewolves, sugar skulls, and spirit boards. You can shop the entire collection right here (previous releases are also available) in unisex sizes with prices that range from $39.99 to $49.99. Our favorite designs in the collection include:

Note that the Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake and Spirit Board designs are listed as “coming soon” at the time of writing. They should be available around September 18th, so keep tabs on those links for stock to go live.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.