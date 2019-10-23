Funko Launches Disney Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo and Esmeralda Pop Figures

Funko has finally unveiled a proper wave of Pop figures from the 1996 Disney animated classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame! The wave includes Quasimodo, Quasimodo (Fool outfit), and Esmeralda.

You can pre-order all three of the Hunchback of Notre Dame Pop figures right here with shipping slated for January. The wave comes shortly after the debut of a Quasimodo holding gargoyle Pop figure that was released as a San Diego Comic-Con shared exclusive back in July. That figure has sold out at retail, but you can still grab one here on eBay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Disney x Funko news, The Disney Treasures The Nightmare Before Christmas box is live with a Sandy Claws Pop figure (finally!), Oogie Boogie dice (these really make the set if you ask us), a Jack Skellington Funko Racers figure, and a Jack in the box mini.

The NBX box is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here – and it’s specially priced at $25 (24% off). The Nightmare Before Christmas is especially popular with Funko fans, so if this set sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that Hot Topic recently confirmed that this will be the last of the Disney Treasures boxes, which makes it extra special.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.