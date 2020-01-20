Funko’s New Harry Potter Pops Include 10-Inch Dumbledore and Voldemort

Funko wouldn’t let an event like London Toy Fair 2020 go by without launching a wave of Harry Potter Pop figures. True to form, the wave is a big one – loaded with Pop figures, super-sized Pop figures, and keychains.

You can pre-order all of the new Harry Potter Pop figures right here. Go after the 10-inch Voldemort with Nagini and 10-inch Dumbledore with Fawkes first. Other Pop figures in the wave include Harry with invisibility cloak, Hermione with feather, Ron puking slugs, Dumbledore with baby Harry, Neville with monster book, and Malfoy with whip spider. You can take a closer look at the Pop figures below.

Rounding out the list we have a pair of Harry Potter Pop exclusives that will arrive at Barnes & Noble and the Funko Shop in the coming days / weeks. There are also new New Hermione, Luna Lovegood, and Snape as Boggart Pop keychains.

As noted, Funko is announcing all of their London Toy Fair 2020 reveals today (January 20th). You can keep tabs on where to get all of them via our master list. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

