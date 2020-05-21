You'll Never Look at Game of Thrones, The Dark Knight, and More the Same After These Pre-VFX Pics

Filmmakers have been utilizing visual effects for years to make fantastical lands become a reality and create fully animated characters that feel just as real as flesh and blood. With every passing year and with each new project, the techniques used get more advanced, seamlessly blending what an actor experiences on set with what a character experiences on screen, whether that be crafting an otherworldly visage that could never be conveyed with makeup effects or allowing a performer to interact with a creature in ways that would never be possible on even the safest of films sets, in addition to putting them through some intense experiences.

Over on Twitter, user @Kingjames_x compiled a number of scenes from projects like Game of Thrones, The Dark Knight, Marvel's The Avengers, and more which compares what finished effects look like versus how things really looked on set, which you'll surely think about every time you revisit those scenes in the future.

Scroll down to see the impressive special effects!