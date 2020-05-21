You'll Never Look at Game of Thrones, The Dark Knight, and More the Same After These Pre-VFX Pics
Filmmakers have been utilizing visual effects for years to make fantastical lands become a reality and create fully animated characters that feel just as real as flesh and blood. With every passing year and with each new project, the techniques used get more advanced, seamlessly blending what an actor experiences on set with what a character experiences on screen, whether that be crafting an otherworldly visage that could never be conveyed with makeup effects or allowing a performer to interact with a creature in ways that would never be possible on even the safest of films sets, in addition to putting them through some intense experiences.
Over on Twitter, user @Kingjames_x compiled a number of scenes from projects like Game of Thrones, The Dark Knight, Marvel's The Avengers, and more which compares what finished effects look like versus how things really looked on set, which you'll surely think about every time you revisit those scenes in the future.
Game of Thrones
Famous Movie Scenes Before-And-After Special Effects Thread!!!
Game Of Thrones pic.twitter.com/GPUMHo5XEk— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/xfhQp67DUN— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians Of The Galaxy pic.twitter.com/U0nJeTcfoy— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
Marvel's The Avengers
The Avengers pic.twitter.com/IGxX4UlMfX— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
X-Men: Days of Future Past
X-Men: Days Of Future Past pic.twitter.com/2hwiQ7QkdC— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Pirates Of The Caribbean pic.twitter.com/bQ0XzJhFpk— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Eclipse pic.twitter.com/MU8dlRjg0h— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
Alice in Wonderland
Alice In Wonderland pic.twitter.com/Bvu9m1hI7R— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
The Hobbit
The Hobbit pic.twitter.com/CRRhu38lkh— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes pic.twitter.com/SBehacoCwN— Pure Water 💧 (@Kingjames_x) May 18, 2020
