General Mills Wants To Make Monster Movies

General Mills wants to bring it’s famed monsters to Hollywood, and it wants your help to do it.

Names like Count Chocula, Frankenberry, and Boo Berry will no doubt be familiar, as you’ve seen them on countless cereal boxes from General Mills. Thing is the company is now hoping to bring them to the big screen, and if you happen to have a solid pitch in your back pocket they are open to suggestions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company launched a Work With The Monsters website, which explains that they are looking to filmmakers, actors, agents, and more for ideas on the best way to bring these famed characters to big screen life. Genre doesn’t seem to matter if the pitch is good, and you can see their full pitch below.

“We’re calling all filmmakers, actors, agents, writers, producers, animators, tastemakers, dealmakers, movers and shakers. We want to work with you to bring great stories to life. From mythical fables to magical journeys. Fairy tales to folk tales. Cliffhangers to nail-biters. Heroic sagas to cosmic battles. Binge-worthy dramas to historical epics. Blockbusters to indies. Serials to sequels. Together, let’s captivate the hearts and minds of teens and adults. This isn’t a contest. This isn’t a pitch for free ideas. We humbly submit this brief to you, Hollywood.”

As for actually submitting, General Mills is keeping that process pretty simple, which you can see below.

“Tell us a little about yourself.

We’ll reach out to confirm your details.

Once we’ve established your credentials, we’ll ask you to submit your pitch.

An eager group of filmmakers, producers, writers and lawyers, of course, will review your pitch.

If we choose your great pitch, we’ll work together to bring it life”

Some of General Mills’ other characters have made the transition to the big screen at one time or another, in the form if icons like Rocky and Bullwinkle and Underdog. They’ve also got plenty of cartoons and shows under their belt, and this wouldn’t be the first time the monster side of their roster has been featured in a project, though it wasn’t in theaters.

Adventures like Monster Adventures in Outer Space, Count Chocula Goes To Hollywood, and The Monsters Go Disco could all be found on a flexi-record inside boxes of Count Chocula cereal in 1979, but now General Mills wants to give them some real screentime, and we can’t wait to see what the community comes up with.