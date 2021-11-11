Ghostbusters: Afterlife Spoiler Merchandise Confirms Original Cast Will Suit Up in New Movie

✖

Since audiences learned that Jason Reitman was bringing back all the trappings of Ghostbusters for his new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans have wondered whether Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson -- all confirmed to have a role in the film -- will actually suit up in their iconic jumpsuits as Ghostbusters. Now, courtesy a preview of Ghostbusters: Afterlife merch and toys, it appears that the answer is yes. As seen earlier today, a handful of new Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys and accessories were revealed officially earlier today, including a photo that features a clearly-older Venkman, Stantz, and Zeddemore than the last time we saw any of them busting ghosts.

It seems likely we'll see them fairly briefly, though. In the same way those characters have not been heavily featured in trailers for the movie, there's just one wave of figures, as opposed to a variety of different kinds of toys featuring the new characters created for Afterlife.

You can see the "classic Ghostbusters" image below.

Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) are back in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and older versions of their characters are represented with new Plasma Series figures. These 6-inch figures will include Build-A-Ghost pieces that will form a Sentinel Terror Dog figure.

All of these items and more are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. Inside that link you'll also find items like the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1, Proton Pack, and PKE meter.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Also starring Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.

