Ghostbusters' Stay-Puft Becomes Baby Yoda's Victim in Adorably Horrifying Francesco Francavilla Posters

The new teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife set the Internet abuzz when it featured Paul Rudd's character Mr. Grooberson having an encounter with a pack of wild mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow men. The little paranormal sugar snacks are now a viral sensation, as fans crown them the new kings of cuteness - a throne previously occupied by The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. Well, as you could probably guess, Star Wars fans are taking this challenge from the Ghostbusters franchise lying down, they're clapping back. As you can see below, author and comic book creator Francesco Francavilla did a set of new pieces that make it clear he feels the Stay-Pufts are no match for Grogu.