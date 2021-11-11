Ghostbusters' Stay-Puft Becomes Baby Yoda's Victim in Adorably Horrifying Francesco Francavilla Posters

By Kofi Outlaw

The new teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife set the Internet abuzz when it featured Paul Rudd's character Mr. Grooberson having an encounter with a pack of wild mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow men. The little paranormal sugar snacks are now a viral sensation, as fans crown them the new kings of cuteness - a throne previously occupied by The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. Well, as you could probably guess, Star Wars fans are taking this challenge from the Ghostbusters franchise lying down, they're clapping back. As you can see below, author and comic book creator Francesco Francavilla did a set of new pieces that make it clear he feels the Stay-Pufts are no match for Grogu.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERPUFT

Here's the completed Masterpiece. 

A Cute Tale In Three Panels

Here is the horrifying hilarious way that Francavilla first dropped these pieces on the unwitting public. 

Bravo!

As you can see, Twitter is loving this clap-back at Ghostbusters. 

The Greatest Thread

A title that Twitter does not give out so easily. 

This Is So Great

Indeed it is, dude. 

Not Funny Bro

It's also pretty clear that Baby Yoda fans don't find this artwork amusing, at all. 

I See What You Did There

Way to keep it topical, bro! 

