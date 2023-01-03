Glass Onion Cast Forced Leslie Odom Jr. to Watch Hamilton With Them While Filming

In a behind-the-scenes look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, fans learn that the cast made Leslie Odom Jr. watch himself in Hamilton while they were filming the Knives Out sequel. Leslie Odom Jr. starred as Aaron Burr in the musical Hamilton, where he won a Tony Award for Best Actor. Aside from Odom Jr., Glass Onion boasts an all-star cast headlined by the returning Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. The Glass Onion cast, minus Dave Bautista, got together to share memories of filming the Netflix movie, which included the tale of forcing Leslie Odom Jr. to relive Hamilton with them.

"Do you remember when we made Leslie watch Hamilton with us?" Jessica Henwick asked the group. She added, "He sang it quietly." As everyone burst out in laughter, Ed Norton chimed in, "He'd finally gotten the songs out of his head."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret Glass Onion Role

Even with an all-star cast assembled for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson was still able to sneak in a surprising role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new Knives Out brought back Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc to help solve another murder mystery, set on an island owned by a billionaire played by Ed Norton. One of the many extravagant displays of wealth on the island was an hourly dong, which would sound periodically throughout Glass Onion. Instead of the dong being a simple sound effect, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was recruited to be the "hourly dong."

In a "blink and you'll miss it" moment as the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery credits are rolling, you can see Joseph Gordon-Levitt is credited as the "Hourly Dong." If you're curious how Gordon-Levitt wound up getting the under-the-radar role, it came down to already working with Rian Johnson on another Hollywood project.

"He's in an episode of [Poker Face], this TV show I'm doing with Natasha Lyonne, Joe is the guest star of one of those episodes," Johnson told ET's Ash Crossan. "I just said, you have to trust me, say the word dong really loudly."

The director went on to give an explanation of what exactly the dong is.

"There's a thing on the island where every hour, you hear, 'Dong!' and it's the hourly dong, and goes off every hour," Johnson explained. "That's a reference to one of my favorite mystery movies, Evil Under the Sun, there's a big [plot point] in it with the 'noonday gun,' and they shoot a canon off at noon every day."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.