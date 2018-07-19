New ‘Godzilla 2’ Viral Campaign Appears Online

Legendary Pictures is beginning the hype machine for their upcoming Godzilla sequel, which will see the King of the Monsters take on some of its greatest foes.

Fans can do their own part in discovering new information about the movie, as it appears a viral campaign for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has just begun. And it starts with the Twitter account for Monarch Sciences.

Monarch’s primary mission is to ensure the survival of humanity in the shadow of the ancient monsters threatening our world. And we need YOUR help. pic.twitter.com/JL58BJOAdt — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) July 18, 2018

Monarch is basically the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” of the growing MonsterVerse, appearing in both the first Godzilla movie and in Kong: Skull Island. The group has been keeping track of various threats to humanity over the last few decades, and will likely come to the forefront in the new movie.

It remains to be seen if this is the beginning of an alternate reality game for fans to participate in or just a strategy for social media posts, but Godzilla: King of the Monsters is starting to get fans excited for San Diego Comic-Con, where the movie will have a big presence.

Actor Vera Farming recently revealed some new details about her character while speaking with Metro, saying she’s playing Dr. Emma Russell, “a paleobiologist,” she said.

“She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level. So she is like a DJ for the monsters.”

It’s likely that this tech could play a role in the new teaser from earlier today, featuring Millie Bobby Brown. It sounds like we could be getting a full-length trailer at the convention.

The movie will also be building toward an inevitable confrontation between Godzilla and King Kong, coming in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla 2 director Michael Dougherty revealed his film will set up the next film in the franchise, but it will be more focused on the King of the Monsters’ clash with Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” Dougherty told EW.

Picking up five years after the events of the first Godzilla, the movie will show how people have since responded to the giant creature’s emergence.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said.

Expect to learn more about Godzilla: King of the Monsters during San Diego Comic-Con this week.