Good Boys’ Game of Spin the Bottle Goes Awry in Exclusive Extended Clip

One of the biggest comedy hits of the year is Good Boys, exploring a group of young friends on a quest to learn how to kiss to prepare for a game of Spin the Bottle at a party, with an exclusive extended scene from the film showing that not all things can be prepared for. The above extended scene, in addition to a number of other behind-the-scenes extras, deleted scenes, and gag reels, are all available on the film’s home video release. Check out the extended scene above and grab Good Boys, out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Per press release, “How bad can a sixth grader’s day really get? From creative masterminds Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Pineapple Express, and Sausage Party) comes the new hit comedy Good Boys, available on Digital October 29, 2019, as well as Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on November 12, 2019. Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes as the biggest original comedy opening of the year, the movie is making audiences laugh out loud with its perfect mix of side-splitting adult humor and oblivious-yet-loveable trio of grade-school friends. Described as ‘a highly original coming-of-age tale,’ (Katie Walsh, Chicago Tribune), Good Boys is loaded with outrageous unrated exclusive bonus content including a never-before-seen alternate ending and deleted and extended scenes as well as featurettes with the cast and crew, treating audiences to some gut-busting behind-the-scenes moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay; Room) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and two terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon; Life of the Party and Midori Francis; Ocean’s Eight).

“From Point Grey producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the writers of Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party, and James Weaver (Neighbors), Good Boys is co-written and produced by Lee Eisenberg and co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (NBC’s The Office).”

The movie’s home video release includes the following special features:

Unrated Alternate Ending

Unrated Deleted and Extended Scenes Turtle vs. Tortoise Benji Don’t Like That Customer Service Ball Pit Shenanigans Tracking Molly Stealing a Glance Upsell Fail Max Explodes Best Friends Traffic Jam First Kiss Heartbreak

Gag Reel

“Boys for Real” – A look into the casting process and real-life friendships that evolved on-set.

“Welcome to Vancouver”- Watch as Jacob Tremblay shows off some of his favorite things about his home town.

“A Fine Line” – Hear filmmakers and cast discuss how the film’s stars delivered such colorful dialogue without necessarily knowing what the words mean.

– Hear filmmakers and cast discuss how the film’s stars delivered such colorful dialogue without necessarily knowing what the words mean. “Ask Your Parents” – Cast and filmmakers talk about how they were able to navigate adult questions from curious child actors.

“Bad Girls” – Molly Gordon and Midori Francis discuss how they were able to ramp up the mean, and how Annabelle was able to raise the comedy stakes.

“Guest Stars”– Take a closer look at some of the hilarious guest stars that lent their unique talents to the film.

Feature Commentary with Director and Co-Writer Gene Stupnitsky and Producer and Co-Writer Lee Eisenberg

Grab Good Boys now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!