Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Wedding Playlists

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared his wedding playlist with the fans today. People were delighted to see him exchange vows with Jennifer Holland. The ceremony came as a surprise on social media when the phots began to circulate. A bunch of everyone's favorite Marvel heroes and Suicide Squad actors were in attendance. It looks like ceremony was very nice. the Now, you can check out what tunes we're being played down below!

He wrote, "Many people have asked about the music for our wedding (which is about the only part of the planning I did). So here are some of the playlists I used. First, the Wedding Ceremony itself. cc: @MickPuck@lyricsborn@JeffTweedy@THE_EELSThe @ingridmusic song was performed live by @aspen_teddy as @jennlholland walked down the aisle – that was Jenn's late mother's favorite song. Next -This list of songs played at festivities both before and after the wedding – a mix of great love songs & just some of my favorite songs."

Recently, Gunn spoke about his most recent soundtrack at the Television Critics Association: "This was a soundtrack I was probably the most excited to create since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1," Gunn explained. "It's a lot of '80s hair metal but it's also a lot of 'sleaze rock' and hair metal that comes out of Europe. It was fun finding the really good stuff to inject the series with its flavor, which we kept throughout the whole first season."

Be ready to shed some tears when Volume 3 gets rolling next year. The director told Comicbook.com that the end doesn't mean everyone is going to die. He reflected on the journey at Comic-Con.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn told the fans. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

