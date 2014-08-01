The Suicide Squad: R-Rated Guardians of the Galaxy Comparison Explained By James Gunn

✖

James Gunn is on pace to direct the biggest franchises in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe. Because of that, it's inevitable that comparisons between The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy will be drawn, especially since both properties feature a group of D-list irreverent heroes. Despite the comparisons, Gunn says the properties couldn't be further apart.

When it comes to The Suicide Squad, Warner Brothers largely let Gunn have free reign, and the end result is a blockbuster with a hard R rating, far from Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy. A big part of that, Gunn says, is the film's goriness.

"I mean, it's a much, much, much rougher film than Guardians of the Galaxy. Everything is almost completely practical. The biggest sets I've run almost any film, ever more visual," Gunn said during a set visit attended by ComicBook.com. "I was able to take all of the heads of departments that I've used on other films and just do a best of, and Dan Sudek, who's doing our special effects, what I was saying this morning, he's doing more special effects, more live special effects in this film than all of the Marvel movies he's ever done combined, which is every single Marvel movie that was shot in Atlanta. And so it's just a much more grounded, you know, darker film. Gorier. It's gorier."

The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran adds that it's a much more grounded film compared to Guardians.

"Obviously, you still have a King Shark and a Weasel but it's so grounded in the real world. It's so grounded in Earth as opposed to the space operative that Guardians is. So that and the fact that it's so much grittier that it is R rated, and the way it's shot, you'll see, is very different than Guardians," Safran adds. "It's not as smooth or as slick as Guardians. It's much dirtier, and grittier, and rougher just in terms of the camera with the same fantastic DP, Henry Braham. But it really brought a completely different language, and I'm sure James will talk about this when you talk to him. It's a very different language with the movement of the camera that he wanted for this movie. So no, I don't think it was any question that it was just DC’s version of Guardians. It's a very different feel."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

