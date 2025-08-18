Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Set’s Release Date (& Netflix Streaming Debut)

After months of teasing the film, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein finally has a release date for both theaters and Netflix. Along with unveiling the official release date for the film, Netflix also showed off two brand-new posters, both of which can be viewed below. The first poster features Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein as he stands in front of a huge window, while the second poster shows Jacob Elordi as the Monster as he wanders through snow. Del Toro wrote and directed the film, based on Mary Shelley’s seminal novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. The upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein is the latest take on the well-known tale and has been a passion project for del Toro since the early 2000s, but wasn’t officially announced as a Netflix project until 2023.

The news comes directly from Netflix, which shared the news on social media. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is officially set to hit the big screen on October 17th. The film, which is a Netflix original, will only be available in select theaters for a limited time before it is made available to stream on Netflix on November 7th.

FRANKENSTEIN, a film by Guillermo del Toro



Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Will Get a Limited Theatrical Release

Netflix is known to give limited theatrical releases to films that have awards potential, as movies need to spend a certain amount of time in theaters in order to qualify for awards consideration. The limited theatrical release for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will allow it to be a contender for the next awards season and still hit streaming only a few weeks later. The R-rated film reportedly runs two hours and twenty-nine minutes. The first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein debuted in June as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event.

Like with the novel it is based on, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein focuses on Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The upcoming film features an all-star cast that includes Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe, Christoph Waltz as Harlander, Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as The Monster, Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson, Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein, Lauren Collins as Claire Frankenstein, and Peter Millard as Professor Stokeld.

Alexandre Desplat, who has worked with the director on his unique take on Pinocchio, will compose the score for the movie, while Dan Laustsen will serve as the cinematographer on the movie. Laustsen, of course, also worked with del Toro on the gothic piece Crimson Peak, the critically acclaimed The Shape of Water, and Nightmare Alley.

Fans of Guillermo del Toro’s work can currently watch some of his other movies on Netflix, including Pacific Rim and Pinocchio.

Fans will be able to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in theaters on October 17th and on Netflix on November 7th. Tickets are not yet on sale.

