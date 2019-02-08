‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Joins Karen Gillan in ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

The upcoming action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake is accumulating quite the cast.

According to Deadline, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has signed on for a co-starring role in the upcoming film. Headey will join Avengers: Endgame and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Karen Gillan, who was cast in the project last month.

While plot details are relatively slim, the film is set to be an all-female, multi-generational assassin story. The report cites Kill Bill and Baby Driver as inspirations for the “stylish”, “snappy”, and “violent” project.

Gunpowder Milkshake will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, who are behind the hit Israeli film Big Bad Wolves. The script is co-written by the pair, as well as Ehud Lavski. The film will come from Studiocanal and The Picture Company, and will be produced by Andrew Rona (The Losers, Reindeer Games) and Alex Heineman (Coraline, Project X).

Headey is also known for her roles in Fighting With My Family, Dredd, and Imagine Me and You. Of course, a lot of eyes are currently on her role as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, especially as the show gears up for its final season.

“We had a massive read-through with all of us,” Headey explained in a recent interview. “It was quite emotional saying goodbye to everyone. It’s been nine years. But I can’t say anything more than that. Can’t say how I felt.”

