Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Responds to Gwenyth Paltrow’s Controversial Candle with NSFW Pitch

Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle has been the talk of Twitter this weekend and now, Dwayne Johnson is looking to cash in on the craze. That candles come from Goop and retail for a whopping $75 each and as of Saturday evening, they sold out online. This led comedian Adam Ray to jest about a NSFW “The Rock” candle and before long, Johnson himself was totally on board.

Taking to Instagram, Ray said “It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get @therock to sell candles that smell like his balls.”

Phew, a lot’s happening on the internet these days. Johnson then commented on Ray’s post, joking he’s already attempted the product play. “Brother I tried to make those candles,” the actor said. “But I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo.”

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” the candle’s description reads. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Thanks to the popularity of the Goop lifestyle brand, Paltrow has gone on record saying she’s semi-retired from Hollywood, mainly to oversee the company that’s rapidly growing. “I’m sort of semi-retired from acting a bit because I have a company [Goop] that I do,” Paltrow told DigitalSpy while promoting her Netflix show. “I’m Gooped from head-to-toe but [Falchuk was] very charming.”

Paltrow and her company will soon be featured in a six-part Netflix Documentary, The Goop Lab, due out January 24th.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images