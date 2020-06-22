Halloween Kills Producer Jason Blum Teases First Trailer Coming Soon

✖

Halloween Kills producer Jason Blum says Blumhouse is close to revealing its first trailer, adding the "hope, dream, and plan" is for the Halloween sequel to meet its scheduled October 16 theatrical release date. Director David Gordon Green's continuation of his 2018 film, a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original Halloween, the canonical third installment in the slasher franchise once again pits hardened survivalist Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) against masked serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) some time after her family — daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) — narrowly escaped the Shape's first killing spree in 40 years.

"We're trying to get that trailer out and trying to get that movie out before the end of the year," Blum told Entertainment Weekly while promoting Blumhouse's latest, haunted house movie You Should Have Left. "That's our hope, dream, and plan. We'll see."

Asked to tease Halloween Kills, Blum said, "If you liked the previous one, you'll like this one, I'll say that [laughs]."

Set in a continuity where only Carpenter's original and the 2018 film count, Halloween Kills marks the franchise return of Kyle Richards, who played the terrorized Lindsey Wallace in the '78 Halloween, with Anthony Michael Hall taking over the role of fellow Michael Myers survivor Tommy Doyle. Robert Longstreet joins as Lonnie Elam — Tommy's childhood bully spooked by Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) in the original — who is now the father of Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold), Allyson's ex. Charles Cyphers, who played Haddonfield police officer Leigh Brackett in Halloween and 1981's Halloween II, also reprises his original role.

"I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," co-writer Scott Teems said in an April interview. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

Halloween Kills is scheduled to release October 16 from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. Sequel Halloween Ends, billed as a conclusion to the original franchise, is planned for October 15, 2021.

You Should Have Left, about a married couple and their young daughter who are plagued by strange events when they rent a secluded countryside house concealing a dark past, is now available on VOD and Digital HD.

