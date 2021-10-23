Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Biggest Contribution to Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her “biggest contribution” to Laurie Strode’s story in Halloween Kills, stemming from 1981’s Halloween II. Spoiler warning for the new movie now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Set on the same night as 2018’s Halloween — 40 years after the 1978 babysitter murders in John Carpenter’s Halloween — a wounded Laurie recuperates at a Haddonfield hospital after her near-fatal fight with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle). After director David Gordon Green’s direct sequel in 2018 rebooted the continuity, doing away with every slasher sequel since the original, the Halloween Kills star didn’t want to wear another hospital gown as she did in Halloween II.

“I was involved in trying to figure out a way to get me out of a f—ing hospital gown because the way it was written, Laurie was in a hospital gown the whole movie,” the Halloween Kills star and executive producer told Sydney Confidential. “I said to David Green, ‘I’ve been there, done that, I am not going to run around a hospital with my bare ass hanging out.’”

Still recovering from a stab wound and surgery, Laurie is a “wounded warrior” and no longer the vulnerable teenage girl she was in the hospital-set Halloween II— and the scream queen didn’t want Laurie Strode to seem like a “wimp.”

“I said, if you put Arnold Schwarzenegger in a hospital gown, he looks like a wimp. If you put Vin Diesel in a hospital gown, he’s going to look like a wimp. If you put Angela Bassett in a hospital gown, she’s going to look wimpy,” Curtis said. “And I said, Laurie Strode cannot be wimpy this whole movie. That was my biggest contribution to the movie — the fact that I get back in my clothes.’”

Curtis recently recalled her experience on the original Halloween II, revealing the film contains a scene that makes her “kind of crazy.”

The actor bruised “the [expletive] out of” her left hip when Laurie crawls and cries for help in the hospital parking lot, Curtis told USA Today. “The help’s there and she can’t scream. That makes me kind of crazy.”

