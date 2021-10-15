The Halloween Sequel Scene That Drives Jamie Lee Curtis Crazy: “It Makes No Freaking Sense”

On the eve of 2018’s Halloween sequel Halloween Kills (now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock), franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis recalls the original sequel scene that drives her “crazy” because it “makes no freaking sense.” In the first slasher sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 franchise starter, director Rick Rosenthal’s 1981 Halloween II, masked madman Michael Myers (Dick Warlock) continues his killing spree at the hospital where sister Laurie Strode (Curtis) recovers on Halloween night. An injured and nightgown-clad Laurie claws and crawls for help just as the Shape-hunting Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) reaches the hospital parking lot, meekly calling out before finally mustering enough strength to scream too late: “Help me!”

Curtis bruised “the [expletive] out of my left hip” filming the crawling scene that “makes no freaking sense,” the Scream Queen told USA Today. “The help’s there and she can’t scream. That makes me kind of crazy.”

Like the original Halloween II, new movie Halloween Kills takes place on the same night as the preceding chapter: Halloween night 2018, exactly 40 years after Michael’s failed attempt on Laurie’s life. (2018’s Halloween ignores every franchise installment except Carpenter’s 1978 original, doing away with the sibling relationship between Laurie and her boogeyman not revealed until the 1981 sequel.)

After surviving Michael’s second stab at her attempted murder in the 40-years-later Halloween, Laurie is again injured and back in the infirmary — and back in a hospital gown — for Halloween Kills.

“You put Arnold Schwarzenegger in a hospital gown, he looks like a wimp!” Curtis said with a laugh. “They by nature make you feel vulnerable. It’s just hard to be a warrior in a hospital gown.”

But Laurie is not powerless: she sics the terrorized town of Haddonfield on the masked madman out to kill more than just the neighborhood babysitters. Laurie leads a vigilante mob on the boogeyman, with a grown-up Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) among the would-be victims declaring “evil dies tonight!”

