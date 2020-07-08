Halloween Kills: Original Michael Myers Actor Reveals the Film's "Trailer"

✖

The summer movie season is essentially nonexistent due to the coronavirus pandemic and theaters around the world being closed, with movie fans turning towards the fall movie season for a glimmer of hope, resulting in Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers in the original Halloween, trolling fans by sharing a "trailer" for Halloween Kills. In this instance, however, it was merely a photo of a camping trailer with the title "Halloween Kills" edited onto its side, frustrating fans who have been expecting the first trailer for the upcoming sequel to have been released at some point in recent weeks. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16th.

"Everyone wants to see the new trailer for Halloween Kills," Castle joked on Twitter. "So I bought one."

Back in 2018, Halloween served as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, which saw a number of figures from that debut installment returning for the first new film in the series since 2009's Halloween II. The first trailer for that 2018 sequel landed online in early June before its October release date, leading many fans to assume the upcoming film would follow the same promotional formula.

Earlier this year, franchise producer Jason Blum pointed out that, with it being unclear if theaters will be operating at full capacity by October, he didn't want to release a trailer in the chance that the film will have to suffer delays.

“The reason [a trailer] hasn’t come out yet is because we don’t know what the world is going to look like in October," Blum revealed to Fandom. "Right now we’re still planning on releasing the movie in October but if there’s no way to release it [theatrically], then we’re not sure. So we’re not going to release the trailer until we really are very sure when people are going to get to see the movie. So that’s the holdup. But we have a great trailer and a great movie and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

Despite Castle playing a prominent role in the original film, we never saw his face. The actor returned to the series for the first time for 2018's sequel, though he only briefly appeared as the masked Michael Myers to convey a very specific gesture of his head that fans remembered from the first film. While Castle will likely be appearing in a similar capacity in the upcoming sequel, he also confirmed that he will be providing Myers with his signature breathing sounds.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

