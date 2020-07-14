Why Hamilton Actors Wear Microphones on Their Foreheads

✖

Disney's Hamilton film continues its streaming dominance more than a week after its release, topping all movies and shows on Disney+ in terms of popularity. It's the most-watched title on one of the most popular streaming services in the country. It's no wonder it seems like everyone you know keeps talking about it. Of course, with so many people watching the same thing, it's easy to pick up on trends in those conversations, and questions that multiple people have about the production. You may have noticed that quite a few folks have been curious about the microphones worn by many of the Hamilton cast members, specifically the ones located on their foreheads.

For those who aren't very familiar with musical theater, this may seem totally out of left field. Why would performers wear microphones on their hairlines? Well, it's actually more common in musical theater than you may thing. By moving the microphone up to the forehead, the sound is actually made clearer. Since the words come fast in this show, clarity is key. The movement of one's mouth can muffle sound when a mic is located on an actor's cheek.

That said, a couple of actors still wear microphones on the side of their face, mainly Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington). That's because both actors don shaved heads for their characters, making them unable to put the microphones on top of their heads.

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. The film was directed by Tommy Kail.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

What did you think of the Hamilton movie? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ to watch Hamilton yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.