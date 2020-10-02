Mystery Inc. Confronts Scarecrow in a New Clip From Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! (Exclusive)

✖

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang have spent decades confronting all manner of ghosts and ghouls, with the upcoming film Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! possibly seeing the gang confronting their biggest threats yet. To take on some formidable foes, the gang has enlisted the likes of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye, the Science Guy, all in hopes of taking down iconic Batman villain the Scarecrow. Check out what happens when Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo confront Jonathan Crane in the all-new clip above and grab your own copy of Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! when it hits DVD and Digital HD on October 6th.

In the film, "Scooby-Doo and Shaggy’s favorite holiday is upon us! With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door to door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanterns, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!"

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film also stars Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye as himself. Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! was executive produced by Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons). The film was written, produced, and directed by Maxwell Atoms.

As if a new Scooby-Doo adventure wasn't exciting enough, fans will surely be thrilled to see Elvira getting in on the action. This might not be the only time we see the Mistress of the Dark in an animated adventure, as she revealed last year that she was developing a project in the world of animation.

"I pitched my animation project to Netflix and Shudder and they both passed on it, because they're really not into doing animation," Peterson confirmed with ComicBook.com. "The way that came out [on social media] was that everybody had turned me down for everything. Completely not true. I have not pitched these other projects to them so they couldn't have turned them down."

She added, "Only the animation project, which I'm still working on, however, I kind of put that on the back shelf because I got an offer to do the live-action film, and if I'm gonna do the live-action, I better do it soon."

Grab your copy of Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! on DVD and Digital HD on October 6th.

