Emma Watson and Tom Felton Have a Harry Potter Reunion

Two Harry Potter stars reunite for what looks like a music lesson. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, shared a photo of him tutoring Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, in guitar. Felton calls her a “quick learner,” which is pretty much in character. In November 2018, Watson shared a photo of herself with Felton and urged her followers to see Felton’s YouTube original series Origin.

While some fans sensed there was romantic tension between Hermione and Draco – the subject of plenty of fan fiction – Felton said in June that he thought Harry had a thing for Draco. His co-star Rupert Grint noted that he thought Harry felt the same way towards Ron Weasley. But Felton hasn’t seen the Harry Potter movies since he finished filming them. He said in November that he’s holding out to watch through them all with his children.

Tom Felton also went on to play Julian Dorne on The Flash, aka the villain Alchemy. While he left the show after a season, Felton has said that he’s open to returning to the role.

“Absolutely, yeah. I miss it,” Felton said. “I miss those guys terribly, yeah. I miss Grant [Gustin who plays Barry Allen/The Flash], and all the team there. I had a great time in Vancouver for nine months. Yeah, I say bring back Julian. More fans these days approach me for that than they do for Potter, which is a real tribute, I think. But yeah, I’ll keep saying it… get online and start pestering those producers and say, ‘Bring back Julian!’”

There’s still the chance that Felton and Watson could reunite on set for another Harry Potter movie. With the release of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the official eighth Harry Potter story, fans are eager to see the story adapted into a film. Watson said in 2017 that there are no plans for a Cursed Child film in place at this time, but that they should ask her in 10 years, which would make her about the same age as Hermione is in the play.

Watson still has thoughts about Hermione, comparing her in one interview to Princess Leia from Star Wars. “Hermione was that perfect example of turning on its head this initial prejudice that she gets,” Watson says. “Hermione finds a way to wield her intelligence and becomes really the leader in this group of two other boys and that’s kind of the role that she assumes. Harry is much more intuitive. Ron is just along for the ride. Hermione is the one with the plan. She’s in control.”

