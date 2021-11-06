Harry Potter Stars Reunite In New Photo

Some Harry Potter stars got together for an impromptu reunion this week. Tom Felton joined Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint, and James Phelps on Instagram for a quick selfie. It’s only a few weeks before the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. With the franchise getting a game show on HBO Max and constant talk of a reboot, the series is still riding a wave. Millennial fans especially are feeling the pulls of nostalgia as the 20th anniversary creeps closer. Felton himself joked that Draco always wanted to be a redhead in his caption for the photo. It’s always fun to see some of your favorites from childhood get back together. Not just for the sheer entertainment of seeing them all together, but as a marker of all that time gone by. Check out the picture for yourselves down below:

Now, the Draco Malfoy actor has not been shy about his stance on a reunion lately. He’s talked to ET and People Magazine about the prospect of getting the band back together.

“If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want!” Felton said to People. “Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.” “I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I’d be slightly possessive, going, ‘Hang on,’ ” Felton explained.

“I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], ‘Twenty years, can you imagine that?’ ” he added. “First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same. Also, we’re all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it’s [even] more popular [now]. We’re all a bit surprised by that. We’re certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film.”

For the series’ biggest star, he has no idea if there’s anything special coming for the 20th Anniversary. Daniel Radcliffe said this in a recent interview.

“I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year,” Radcliffe explained. “So yeah, I don’t know. I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.”

