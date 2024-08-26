Haunting of Hill House Creator “Would Absolutely Love” to Be Part of James Gunn’s DCU

Mike Flanagan has spent much of his career directing horror pictures, but the filmmaker appears to hoping for a change of pace. At an appearance at FanEXPO Canada on Saturday, Flanagan said he’s a fan of DC Studios boss James Gunn on both a personal and professional level, saying he’d love to join Gunn’s new DC Universe at some point in his career.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of James Gunn as a person and filmmaker, and that is a universe I would absolutely love to be apart of,” Flanagan said during his spotlight panel.

Before he joins the DC Universe, however, Flanagan will be tackling a new remake of The Exorcist.

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe,” Flanagan said in a statement earlier this year. “Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran have revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for “Gods and Monsters” will include movies for Superman, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which will see release this December, and Superman, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

