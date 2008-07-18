The Dark Knight Trilogy and Other DC Movies Returning to HBO Max in January

✖

While HBO Max is largely seen as a hub for movies and TV shows inspired by DC Comics, a trio of immensely popular DC adaptations have been bouncing around between several different streaming services in recent months. Christopher Nolan's three Batman films — Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises — haven't been mainstays on HBO Max, but they're going to be returning to the lineup soon. All three films in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning January 1st.

The three Nolan movies will join the other four live-action, standalone Batman films that are already on the service, along with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. To make things even more exciting, HBO Max is also adding quite a few other DC titles to the lineup next month.

Superman Returns and Green Lantern will both begin streaming on HBO Max at the start of the new year, along with some animated DC titles, including Batman: Hush and Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Here's the complete list of everything being add to HBO Max alongside The Dark Knight on January 1st:

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street, 1933

All the President's Men, 1976

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown, 1974

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring, 2013

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021

Happy Feet, 2006

The Electric Horseman, 1979

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984

The General's Daughter, 1999

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N'Ever After, 2007

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991

Heaven Help Us, 1985

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021

Loiter Squad

Ma, 2019

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994

Miss Firecracker, 1989

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012

No Country for Old Men, 2007

The Notebook, 2004

Ocean's 8, 2018

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005

Rollerball, 2002

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born, 2018

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984

The Three Stooges, 2012

TMNT, 2007

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies, 1987

Underclassman, 2005

V for Vendetta, 2005

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009

Walk Of Shame, 2014

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2

Willard, 1971

Worth Winning, 1989

You Can Count On Me, 2000

Are you excited to have some more DC movies back on HBO Max? Which one will you be watching first? Let us know in the comments!