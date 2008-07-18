The Dark Knight Trilogy and Other DC Movies Returning to HBO Max in January
While HBO Max is largely seen as a hub for movies and TV shows inspired by DC Comics, a trio of immensely popular DC adaptations have been bouncing around between several different streaming services in recent months. Christopher Nolan's three Batman films — Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises — haven't been mainstays on HBO Max, but they're going to be returning to the lineup soon. All three films in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning January 1st.
The three Nolan movies will join the other four live-action, standalone Batman films that are already on the service, along with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. To make things even more exciting, HBO Max is also adding quite a few other DC titles to the lineup next month.
Superman Returns and Green Lantern will both begin streaming on HBO Max at the start of the new year, along with some animated DC titles, including Batman: Hush and Superman: Man of Tomorrow.
Here's the complete list of everything being add to HBO Max alongside The Dark Knight on January 1st:
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President's Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984
The General's Daughter, 1999
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N'Ever After, 2007
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991
Heaven Help Us, 1985
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994
Miss Firecracker, 1989
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean's 8, 2018
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005
Rollerball, 2002
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born, 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987
Underclassman, 2005
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009
Walk Of Shame, 2014
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2
Willard, 1971
Worth Winning, 1989
You Can Count On Me, 2000
