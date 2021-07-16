Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2021

July is almost upon us and HBO Max is preparing for a pretty big month of new additions and releases. This week, the WarnerMedia streaming service released the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout July, and there is a ton for subscribers to be excited about in the coming weeks.

The biggest release on HBO Max in July, and perhaps on any streaming service next month, is Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film comes 25 years after the release of the original Space Jam and features Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the lead role. Like the other 2021 films from Warner Bros., Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day.

A couple of those movies that previously hit HBO Max as part of the day-and-date theatrical plan, Tom & Jerry and Judas and the Black Messiah, are coming back to the service next month. No Sudden Move, the new film from Steven Soderbergh, will also debut this month.

You can take a look at the full list of HBO Max July releases below.