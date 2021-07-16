Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2021
July is almost upon us and HBO Max is preparing for a pretty big month of new additions and releases. This week, the WarnerMedia streaming service released the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout July, and there is a ton for subscribers to be excited about in the coming weeks.
The biggest release on HBO Max in July, and perhaps on any streaming service next month, is Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film comes 25 years after the release of the original Space Jam and features Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the lead role. Like the other 2021 films from Warner Bros., Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day.
A couple of those movies that previously hit HBO Max as part of the day-and-date theatrical plan, Tom & Jerry and Judas and the Black Messiah, are coming back to the service next month. No Sudden Move, the new film from Steven Soderbergh, will also debut this month.
You can take a look at the full list of HBO Max July releases below.
July 1
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve's Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 201
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi, 1982
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick 'R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won't Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
July 7
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
July 8
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
July 12
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
July 16
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)