Here: Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks' Next Movie Gets New Release Date

Robert Zemeckis is known for helming many iconic films ranging from Back to the Future to Forrest Gump, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director in 1995. His most recent credits include Disney's live-action Pinnochio and the remake of The Witches. Now, Zemeckis is back with yet another collaboration with Tom Hanks, a new film titled Here. According to a press release from the studio, the movie's release date has been changed. Originally, the film was supposed to have an exclusive Los Angeles and New York run starting November 15th followed by a limited release on November 22nd before hitting theaters everywhere on November 27th. Now, the film's wide release is happening on November 15th.

You can read a description of Here here: "From the reunited director, writer, and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, screenplay by Eric Roth & Zemeckis, and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter, and life, all of which happen right Here.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis. Screenplay by Eric Roth & Robert Zemeckis. Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire. Produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue, and Bill Block. Executive producers are Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov, and Thom Zadra. The film stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery."

What Is Here's History?

In 1989, Richard McGuire's Here began as a six-page story that ran in Raw. In 2010, Pantheon announced that a full-length graphic novel based on the concept would be released, and the book saw print in 2014. In 2006, acclaimed cartoonist Chris Ware wrote an essay on it in Comic Art #8, marking the first time since 1989 that the original short was reprinted in full.

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About His AI Likeness Used for Unauthorized Commercial:

AI has become a huge topic of conversation in Hollywood, and last year saw Tom Hanks warning fans that his AI likeness had been used for an unauthorized commercial. In the clip, a much younger version of Hanks is seen pitching a dental service. The Academy Award-winning actor said on Instagram, "BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it. – Tom Hanks"

Stay tuned for more updates about the film adaptation of Here, which is heading to theaters everywhere on November 15th.