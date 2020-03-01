Here’s What Tom Holland Could Look Like in Back to the Future Reboot

Back to the Future is a title we’ve been hearing a lot lately. Earlier this week, the first photos were released of the musical adaptation of the 1985 classic film. As for the other recent references to the movie, which starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and earned two sequels, there’s been one name that we’ve been hearing a lot lately and that’s Tom Holland. The actor known for playing Spider-Man recently confirmed remake talks have happened and he even responded to the eerie deepfake that inserted him and Robert Downey Jr. into the main roles. Now, BossLogic, one of the Internet’s favorite artists, is giving fans another look at Holland as a McFly.

“I don’t want a reboot, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want another #BackToTheFuture would love to see a version where Marty’s confused and goofy son @TomHolland1996 that goes on a wild adventure with the original Doc #ChristopherLloyd that’s old and very mean, think Rick and Morty,” BossLogic suggested. Their art showcases Holland on a poster that features Lloyd and teases a fictional release date of May 2023. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

After Holland came across the deepfake video, he shared it with Downey, who was also impressed with how the sequence turned out. “I sent it to Robert and was like, ‘So when do we start shooting?’” Holland shared with Access. “No, that’s one of the only perfect movies ever made, and we couldn’t do it any better.”

