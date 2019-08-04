One Hobbs & Shaw Plothole Has Left Fans Baffled

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is currently dominating at the box office, but one detail in the spinoff film has left fans genuinely confused. The film follows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who are forced to team up together when a biochemical weapon goes missing. The missing weapon ends up having a tie to Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby), an MI-6 agent who is also Deckard’s younger sister.

While the dynamic between Deckard and Hattie ends up being a compelling part of Hobbs & Shaw as a whole, the text of the film throws a bizarre wrench in their sibling relationship. Throughout the film, several flashback sequences are shown of Deckard, Hattie, and Owen Shaw playing as children — and they all appear to be around the same age. Given the fact that Kirby is 21 years younger than her onscreen brother (she’s 31, Statham is 52), the notion that their characters were supposedly kids at the same time is arguably a little preposterous.

Sure, the world of The Fast and the Furious has become known for off-the-wall plots and impossible stunts. And Hollywood is (unfortunately) no stranger to these sorts of bizarre onscreen age differences. But nevertheless, this detail is driving fans up the proverbial wall — and here are a few of our favorite tweets about it.

Not for a minute do I believe that @VanessaKirby and #JasonStatham‘s characters in @HobbsAndShaw are siblings who are supposedly close in age.



Btw, the actors are 21 years apart. pic.twitter.com/7X2EyPBZJm — Go Soundtracks (@GoSoundtracks) July 31, 2019

Despite all of the unbelievable things in #hobbsandshaw what bothered me most is that Jason Stathan’s (real age 52 but looks 62) character is apparently suppose to be close in age to Vanessa Kirby’s (real age 31 but looks 21) character since they are shown as children together. — Blaise (@Blaise2015) August 2, 2019

Who wants to guess the age difference between The Rock and Vanessa Kirby? It probably goes without saying which one is older. #HobbsAndShaw — sam junipero 🌴 (@retconning) August 2, 2019

the most unrealistic part of the Fast And The Furious franchise is that Jason Statham, 51, and Vanessa Kirby, 31, are playing brother and sister, she’s too old to play his wife — Ian (@muddymudskipper) July 14, 2019

as a #FastAndFurious fanboy, i can suspend my disbelief. 20 mile long runways & cybernetic superhumans: a-ok in my book. but in #HobbsAndShaw, they really expect us to believe Vanessa Kirby & Jason Statham are around the same age?? no way, josé! that is where i draw the line!! — Jerson David Ambion (@jersonORdavid) August 2, 2019

In HOBBS & SHAW, Vanessa Kirby and Jason Statham play siblings, which isn’t outrageous, but a flashback sequence suggests that they’re two years apart at most. They’re 21, in case you’re wondering how much this movie doesn’t give a fuck. — Ryan Oliver (@ryollie90) July 31, 2019

It Doesn’t Matter