One Hobbs & Shaw Plothole Has Left Fans Baffled

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is currently dominating at the box office, but one detail in the spinoff film has left fans genuinely confused. The film follows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who are forced to team up together when a biochemical weapon goes missing. The missing weapon ends up having a tie to Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby), an MI-6 agent who is also Deckard’s younger sister.

While the dynamic between Deckard and Hattie ends up being a compelling part of Hobbs & Shaw as a whole, the text of the film throws a bizarre wrench in their sibling relationship. Throughout the film, several flashback sequences are shown of Deckard, Hattie, and Owen Shaw playing as children — and they all appear to be around the same age. Given the fact that Kirby is 21 years younger than her onscreen brother (she’s 31, Statham is 52), the notion that their characters were supposedly kids at the same time is arguably a little preposterous.

Sure, the world of The Fast and the Furious has become known for off-the-wall plots and impossible stunts. And Hollywood is (unfortunately) no stranger to these sorts of bizarre onscreen age differences. But nevertheless, this detail is driving fans up the proverbial wall — and here are a few of our favorite tweets about it.

