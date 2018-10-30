The Rock Reveals New Character for ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hard at work filming the Fast and Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw – but not too busy to reveal a brand new character who will be joining the Fast and the Furious franchise!

Below you can meet “Hattie Shaw” who is played by actress Vanessa Kirby, who cultured fans will know form the acclaimed Netflix series The Crown. Of course, action movie fans will recognize Kirby from her recent appearance in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, where she played underworld arms dealer “White Widow” – a character with big familial connections to one of Mission: Impossible‘s first villain characters.

Like in Mission: Impossible, Kirby’s Hobbs & Shaw character will have strong connections to another villain from the franchise: she’s the sister of Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw, and Fast and the Furious 6 villain, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). In addition to that dark family connection, Dwayne Johnson also revealed the following character details about Hattie Shaw (some real, others maybe said in jest):

“Hattie loves the following:

Longs walks on the beach.

Being a bad ass MI6 Operative.

Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order.

Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by @jasonstatham.

It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs.

His pain 😈 makes me very happy.

But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin’ a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step.”

It seems like a safe bet that Hobbs will have a grand ol’ time constantly ribbing Shaw with suggestive jokes about his sister, but the real question is: will the joke ultimately be on Hobbs? The Shaw family has pulled some kind of major double-cross surprise in every Fast and the Furious film they’ve been a part of – even when that surprise betrayal has been changing side to help Hobbs and co screw over some other villain (see: Fate of the Furious). With that kind of history, it’s pretty safe to assume that Hattie will have a surprise or two up her sleeve, such as being in league (or romantic league?) with Idris Elba’s villain character, Brixton. Hell, given the current trends, Hattie may end up leaving all the boys in her dust by the time the movie is done.

Hobbs & Shaw will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.