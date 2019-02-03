‘Hobbs & Shaw’ TV Spot Airing During Super Bowl First Quarter

The first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released yesterday, and you can already look forward to even more new content from the film.

Earlier today, the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, let his Twitter followers know that a new ad for the movie will air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl tomorrow.

INSANE reactions to our new @HobbsAndShaw trailer that dropped yesterday 🔥🔥🔥

Get ready for our big 60sec #SuperBowl spot tomorrow in the 1st QTR.

Gonna show my pasty asshole partner here what real football is all about. 😉🏈

Enjoy the game my friends#HobbsAndShaw #Besties🖕🏾 pic.twitter.com/cgn2DhlBhq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2019

The actor, of course, is poking fun at the fact that his co-star, Jason Statham, is English and therefore probably has a different definition of football.

The first trailer already has the Internet abuzz. Many fans have strong feelings about Idris Elba‘s character having super powers whereas many others are hung up on needing justice for the character Han (Sung Kang), who Statham’s Shaw killed.

In fact, Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially murdering Han in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Johnson’s Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). Hobbs eventually learned that our main protagonists were the good guys and joined their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and Elba, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

The Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots face off with the Los Angeles Rams on February 3rd. Which movie trailer are you most looking forward to during the Super Bowl commercials? Tell us in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be hitting theaters on August 2.