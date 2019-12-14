Home Alone Fans Are Arguing Over Which One Is Best

’tis the season for Christmas movies — and festive Twitter debates. This holiday season, avid holiday movie watchers have lit Twitter ablaze asking quite the contentious question: which Home Alone is best? Surprisingly enough, there’s a growing contingent of Home Alone fans that think Home Alone 3 could top either of the two “original” Home Alone movies. From our extensive — read, very brief — research, very few have thrust their support behind Home Alone 4 or Home Alone 5. In fact, most aren’t even aware those two straight-to-television movies exist.

If you'd like to binge the first three and join in on the debate, they're now streaming on Disney+.

3 All The Way

Am I the only one that actually enjoyed Home Alone 3? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W0Lo80n1WR — s (@xdancemacabrex) December 13, 2019

Get Lost 3 Fans

“Home Alone 3 is better than Home Alone 2: Lost in New Y- pic.twitter.com/65pnJzckdJ — Cartwright, George (@stepoffgeorge) December 13, 2019

Keep The Change

I only have one thing to say to people who think Home Alone 3 is even close to the second one. pic.twitter.com/wSgdkERDKe — Eddie (@xxEP3xx) December 13, 2019

Dang It, Cliff!

People are saying Home Alone 3 is the best one?! What do you say, Cliff?! pic.twitter.com/yQPaF9l67E — It’s Advent not Christmas you philistines. (@cerberus144) December 13, 2019

3, No Question

Home Alone 3 is trending right now… Shouldn’t even be a debate, the 3rd is the best. That’s all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/4gEtxf2vKi — Mackenzie🌷 (@mackenn_z) December 13, 2019

Whispers

Home Alone 3 is the best home alone but y’all don’t wanna talk about that… — pat (@omgitspatlong) December 13, 2019

All Laughs

Kevin McCallister when he sees Home Alone 3 trending knowing that Home Alone 1 and 2 were way better. pic.twitter.com/kqcO6R3bB7 — BabyYodaClausScotty32 (@ScottyStyles29) December 13, 2019

Life. Or. Death.