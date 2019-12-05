Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Reboot Brings Back Original Director Joe Johnston

A string of well-known properties not quite striking box office gold isn’t stopping studios from looking to popular properties of the past, and the latest reboot to emerge is Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Disney is developing a reboot of the popular 80s film, and according to a new report from Variety Disney is in talks with the original film’s director Joe Johnston to take the lead on the reboot. They are also evidently in talks with Josh Gad to star in the film, which while a reboot, would have him playing one of the characters seen in Johnston’s original film.

The original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids starred Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, a scientist and father to a teenage son and daughter who he accidentally shrinks to minuscule size. They end up having to venture the outdoors as they make their way back to their house, and their new size means even the smallest insects are massive to them.

Gad would actually be playing Wayne Szalinski’s grown-up son, who is inspired by his father and becomes a scientist himself. Unfortunately, he also follows in his father’s footsteps in another way by shrinking his children, and thus a new adventure begins.

The report also states that the studio originally saw this as a Disney+ feature, but after reading the script from Todd Rosenberg they changed their minds and are eyeing a theatrical release. Disney did eye other directors for the project initially but eventually decided that bringing Johnston back was a better fit, and he will be joined by producer David Hoberman on the project.

Now, while the project is being developed at Disney, sources say that it is very early, and hasn’t even been greenlit yet by the studio. That said, we imagine locking in Gad and Johnston is a big step in making that greenlight happen, and we’re eager to see what Disney does with this memorable property.

