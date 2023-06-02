How Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Sets Up Part 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters tonight and Comicbook.com can explain how the movie sets up Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. *Spoilers Ahead* So, of course, Miles Morales will be back for Part 3 of the Spider-Verse trilogy. But, his friends are going to have to save him after he's been trapped in Universe 42 with an evil doppelgänger of himself modeled after The Prowler. Our Spider-Man has to get back to his own world and he's probably going to need his friends' help to accomplish that.

Let's rewind. Earlier in the film, Miles encounters The Spot. The villain actually shares an origin story with the young Spider-Man in more ways than one. In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles and Peter B. Parker sneak into Alchemax to retrieve a piece of tech to disable the dimensional collider that caused the multiverse to start glitching. As fans will remember, a worker tries to stop them while they escape and famously gets hit by a bagel.

Cleverly, that bagel scientist ends up getting turned into The Spot by the collider as well. If that weren't enough, he also brought the spider that bit Miles into their world so he helped create our beloved Spider-Man as well. So, he's out to prove he's a big-league threat by visiting other universes with his powers and absorbing more dark matter to enhance his powers (and increase his spots). The Spot's grand plan is to wipe out a ton of universes with his newfound power, starting with Miles' homeward.

So, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will see Gwen Stacy mount a rescue mission with collected Spider-Society members and some returning favorites. Once they try to save Miles, they will head to his Earth to save the entire multiverse from The Spot and his destructive universe-hopping powers. So, we're in for some definite fireworks in Part 3.

What Is The Plot Of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

