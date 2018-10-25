New ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Trailer Released

In just a few more months, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise will be coming to an end with the release of the third and final film in the trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. To help tide us over until the movie arrives, Universal and DreamWorks have released a brand new trailer online, and it will give you all sorts of feelings.

The trailer pits Hiccup against a brand new enemy, one that is doing his best to rid the world of all the dragons in existence. To make things more complicated, Toothless has discovered a potential mate, drawing him away from his best human friend.

As you can probably tell from the trailer, this movie is certainly going to bring tears to How to Train Your Dragon fans around the world. It seems as though the inevitable separation of Hiccup and Toothless is going to happen in some way, and there is no chance for another sequel down the road to bring them back together.

As franchise writer/director Dean DeBlois stated earlier this year, this film will be the final installment in the franchise.

“We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way,” DeBlois said.

The film’s initial trailer shows Hiccup as an adult, telling a story about the dragons that used to inhabit his world. He said that “there were dragons when I was a boy,” leaving fans wondering what would become of Toothless and the others. Deblois promised that there would be an answer to that potentially heartbreaking question.

“You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’ And by the end of this film, you’ll have answered the question [of] what could have happened to them,” the director confirmed.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.