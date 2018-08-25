Hurricane Lane: Hawaii’s Amazing Comic Con Aloha! Cancelled

Honolulu, Hawaii's Amazing Comic Con Aloha! has been cancelled due to safety concerns brought about by Hurricane Lane, the convention announced Friday.

"We watched the weather closely and as Hurricane Lane weakened we made a decision to utilize the vendors, talent and media that had made it to Hawaii to still move forward with our show," reads a statement issued by Amazing Comic Con Aloha! founder Jimmy Jay.

"But due to circumstances beyond Amazing Comic Conventions control the convention center became unavailable for use. The safety of our attendees and guests is paramount to us. We are actively rescheduling and look forward to returning to Hawaii in the very near future with the best Architects of Pop Culture!"

Among the scheduled guests set to appear this weekend included Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly, Shazam! star Asher Angel, Teen Titans GO! To the Movies star Tara Strong, Legion star Amber Midthunder and Charles Martinet, longtime voice actor behind famed Nintendo plumber Mario. Comic book industry guests included Ryan Ottley (The Amazing Spider-Man), Skottie Young (Deadpool), Thanos creator Jim Starlin and The Infinity War artist Ron Lim, and legendary Batman artist Neal Adams.

Attendees are encouraged to follow updates for the rescheduled con via the official website. Emails have been issued and Amazing Comic Con will provide new dates as soon as possible.

"We're still working on getting new dates and hope to have them available to the public/on our website soon," the con wrote in a tweet.

Hawaii residents and visitors are bracing themselves for Lane, said to be one of the most powerful hurricanes on record to come within 300 miles of Hawaii after it reached Category 5 hurricane strength earlier this week. CBS News said Friday Lane "dipped from a powerful Category 3 storm to a still-strong Category 2" as it "churned slowly near Hawaii, sending prolonged rain to the islands."

"Lane has the potential of bringing the state of Hawaii serious and perhaps record damage," said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

The storm has since forced Hawaii-set television shows Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-O to temporarily shut down production. For more on Hurricane Lane, updates are provided regularly at ComicBook.com's sister site PopCulture.com.