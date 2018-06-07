‘Incredibles 2’ Is Pacing to Become Fandango’s Biggest Animated Pre-Seller of All-Time

There’s a little over a week left until Incredibles 2 hits theaters, but Disney and Pixar’s long-awaited sequel is already preparing to break some box office records.

Incredibles 2 marks the first film in the franchise in nearly 14 years, and the large gap between movies has helped the Pixar hype reach an all-time high. According to Deadline, the sequel is currently pacing to become the biggest animated pre-seller in the history of Fandango.

At the moment, Incredibles 2 is outpacing previous record-holder Finding Dory, another Pixar sequel that arrived more than a decade after its predecessor. At the same point in its pre-sale cycle, Incredibles 2 has sold more tickets than Finding Dory, as well as live-action blockbusters like Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Suicide Squad.

These pre-sale numbers are likely to prove a factor next weekend when the movie opens. Incredibles 2 is on pace to not only beat Finding Dory in Fandango sales, but it will likely top the film on its way to becoming the number one animated opener of all time at the box office.

In 2016, Finding Dory set the record for biggest opening weekend for an animated film with a massive $135 million debut. Incredibles 2 is reportedly on pace for an opening in the upper $140 million range, smashing the record set by the fellow Pixar film.

All-in-all, this sequel has a lot going for it. The first Incredibles film is widely held as one of Pixar’s best, which is certainly saying something. Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first movie, is returning to fill both roles in the sequel.

Adding to the excitement heading into the Incredibles 2 premiere is the fact that the film debuted to glowing reactions earlier this week. Critics who attended the event took to Twitter to share their thoughts, which were overwhelmingly positive.

Incredibles 2, written and directed by Brad Bird, flies into theaters on Friday, June 15.