A 21-Year-Old Superhero Movie Is Dominating Disney+ (& We May Know Why)

Movie fans don’t just love keeping up with new releases. They also enjoy rewatching old favorites. When a high-profile new title is playing in theaters, it’s common for people to seek out related movies at home to get a similar fix. For example, when Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake was breaking box office records, viewership numbers for the plethora of animated Lilo & Stitch content surged on Disney+. Another animated Mouse House classic is currently enjoying a similar boost in popularity on the streaming service, and it likely has something to do with how similar the basic premise is to the latest Marvel movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to FlixPatrol, which tracks the popularity of movies and shows on streaming services, The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 rank in the Top 10 movies on Disney+. The 2004 original comes in third place, ahead of the likes of The Amateur and Snow White. Its 2018 follow-up is actually the leader of the pack; Incredibles 2 has topped Freaky Friday for the No. 1 spot. These superhero films are likely such a draw on streaming right now because of the parallels to The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Has Made The Incredibles A Hit on Streaming

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Earlier this month, FlixPatrol had The Incredibles ranked as the ninth most-popular movie on Disney+ (Incredibles 2 didn’t crack the Top 10 at that time). In the weeks since, both Incredibles films have only grown more popular on Disney+. It isn’t a coincidence that this has coincided with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is currently playing in theaters. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened on July 25th.

First Steps has had an uneven run at the box office, suffering a steep second weekend drop that put it well behind its chief competition this summer movie season. Despite that, the film was very well received. It is the only Fantastic Four film to earn a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, winning people over with its heartfelt, family-driven story. Unsurprisingly, viewers have been seeking out other family-driven superhero movies in the wake of First Steps. The Incredibles has emerged as the go-to option; for decades, fans have drawn comparisons between The Incredibles and Fantastic Four.

Disney+ is also home to some actual Fantastic Four film adaptations (including the mid-2000s duology that’s been re-evaluated in the years since its release). But until First Steps becomes available on the platform, the Incredibles films are arguably the best picks for someone looking for a similar experience. Like First Steps, the emotional core of the Incredibles series stems from the family dynamics, as the films explore how each member of the Parr family is impacted by their ever-evolving circumstances.

Both Incredibles films rising to the top of the streaming charts illustrates the franchise’s enduring popularity. It’s one of Pixar’s premier brands, and audiences clearly had it at the forefront of their minds even though the movies are not based on a Marvel comic. It’s easy to see why Pixar is moving ahead with Incredibles 3, which will hopefully achieve similar levels of success whenever it hits theaters.