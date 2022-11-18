Indiana Jones 5: First Look at Harrison Ford's Return Released

Indiana Jones 5 just revealed some new covers from Empire Magazine. In the new images Harrison Ford stands in the classic costume and fans are excited for everything to come from the beloved series' latest entry. Director James Mangold has been teasing something big with his turn behind the camera for weeks now, and it feels like this is just the first taste of all the hype. Check out the images down below for yourself!

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy talked to ComicBook.com earlier this year about Indy 5, "James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

The legend returns! Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones, in a major Empire world-exclusive.



The first word. The first images. The first interviews with Harrison Ford, James Mangold & more. The ultimate adventure awaits. On sale Thurs 24 November.



"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold wrote in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Back in 2020, rumors flew about what Indiana Jones 5 would even look like. Through all the speculation, Mangold actually has been focused on delivering a satisfying conclusion to this franchise. Ford himself is excited to surprise audiences again.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said during a previous interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 will be released on June 30, 2023.

Are you excited for Indy 5? What do you think of these covers? Let us know in the comments!