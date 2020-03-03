Indiana Jones Battles Hellraiser in Hilarious Fan Trailer

Indiana Jones has faced off against Nazis, an underground Indiana cult, more Nazis, and even “extra-dimensional” aliens, but a new fan trailer has him going up against his biggest threat yet. YouTube channel Deformed Lunchbox has cleverly cut together a fake trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Curse of Hellraiser,” a “film” which combines the Indiana Jones franchise with the Cliver Barker created horror series. Cleverly blending footage from all four Indiana Jones movies and some of the best chapters in the Hellraiser franchise you can check it out for yourself in the player above!

The “official description” for the fan trailer reads: “Dr. Indiana Jones is back! This time, he has been commissioned by a strange agency to find an ancient puzzle box said to contain the mysterious power of Hellraiser. When Indy finds the box and unlocks its evil secret, he accidentally unleashes Pinhead and the Cenobites among earth. The Cenobites kill millions, including all of Indiana Jones’ family and friends back home in Princeton, New Jersey. Pinhead raises all of the damned souls of people Indy has killed over the years — and sends them to torment him! Indiana Jones nearly goes insane. Can he keep it together and destroy the Cenobites? Or will Hell’s wrath overtake the world? Can Indy undo the destruction and chaos from hell? Will humanity prevail?!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funny enough, this fan project has gotten further along than any of the previously planned crossovers for the Hellraiser franchise even with this 2.5 minute proof of concept. It was previously revealed by franchise star Doug Bradley that Dimension Films had developed a movie crossing over Pinhead from Hellraiser and Michael Myers of the Halloween franchise. Though two scripts were written, the project never got off the ground. In addition, a version of the box office hit Freddy vs Jason was developed where Pinhead would have had a cameo at the end of the film as the two titans appeared in Hell.

The future of the Hellraiser franchise is up in the air, though last year two different reports made their way online about what might happen with a feature film written by David S. Goyer reportedly in the works along with a separate television series based on the property also in development. No updates on either have come to pass since then.

Indiana Jones will seemingly return to theaters next year though with production on Indiana Jones 5 with Ford set return once again. It was revealed last week that director Steven Spielberg will no longer be directing the film with James Mangold of Ford V Ferrari repoortedly in talks to take over as director.

(H/T Bloody Disgusting)