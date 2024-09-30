Inside Out 2 Just Delivered One of the Biggest Disney+ Debuts of All Time

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out sequel absolutely dominated the box office this year, not only becoming the biggest movie of 2024, but also earning the title of biggest animated film of all time (if you don't count 2019's The Lion King). Given that level of enormous success on the big screen, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Inside Out 2 is also a record-setter in the world of streaming.

On Monday, Disney announced that Inside Out 2 delivered the second-biggest five-day debut ever for a theatrical movie on Disney+, trailing only 2021's Encanto. That said, Inside Out 2 was the most-watched Disney+ in markets like Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

According to Disney, Inside Out 2 has received 30.5 million views on Disney+ globally since its streaming debut last Wednesday. This bodes really well for the longevity of Inside Out 2 at home, especially when you recall what Encanto was able to do a couple of years ago. That film wasn't a major force at the box office, as theaters were still recovering from being closed through most of 2020, but Encanto was the biggest name in the world of streaming for quite a while after its Christmas debut.

What's Next for Inside Out?



Given the enormous success Inside Out 2 has been at both the box office and on streaming, fans are obviously wondering what Disney and Pixar are planning next for the franchise. Inside Out 3 is on everyone's minds right now, but there's actually a spinoff coming first, and it's debuting very soon.

Dream Productions, from the world of Inside Out, is a Pixar TV series making its way to Disney+. The series takes place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2 (so it doesn't include new characters like Anxiety), focusing on the department in Riley's brain that is in charge of creating her dreams. Dream Productions premieres on Disney+ December 11th.

The core cast of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira are all returning for Dream Productions, alongside franchise newcomers Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Maya Rudolph, and Ally Maki. The series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

As far as a third Inside Out feature film is concerned, Disney and Pixar haven't announced anything official just yet, but no one has shut the door on the possibility.

"I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there," Inside Out director and Pixar chief Pete Docter told Fandango earlier this year. "So, there's a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn't work for story reasons — [they] didn't fit thematically — so we have a lot to play with."