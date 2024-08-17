Inside Out 2 Star Kensington Tallman Talks Sequel Ideas and Her Ideal Disney Crossover

Inside Out 2 star Kensington Tallman talked about the smash-hit Pixar movie with ComicBook. We caught up with the actress during Disney’s D23 event. The movie releases at home on September 10th and you can get it on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or DVD. The SteelBook Edition is coming soon. Tallman discussed her role as Riley in Inside Out 2. Of course, we had to ask about the most emotional sequence of the film. Anxiety moves like a force of nature through this Pixar sequel. But, in the movie’s climax, the character becomes a literal blur that threatens to derail Riley’s hockey dreams. Check out what she had to say right.

“This is a good question.. I would say the most challenging aspect of playing Riley is probably when Anxiety takes over because I’ve had my own struggles with anxiety. And I thought anxiety was something that I should hide,” Tallman said. “I think what’s really special is that it teaches us that anxiety is totally normal, and it’s okay not to be okay sometimes. But, recording the anxiety attack and saying, ‘ I’m not good enough’ really opened my eyes and showed me how much I say that to myself, and how much I talked down on myself. So, I think that was a really eye-opening part of the film. I think we all kind of struggle with that from time to time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riley’s big moment with Anxiety

“Recording the panic attack was definitely tricky because I’ve had my own panic attacks before. But, it showed me that it’s okay to have those moments,” the actress continues. “Also, they don’t last forever. Panic attacks are just a small sliver of our time. Everything is temporary. It’ll go away. I just remember doing a lot of heavy breathing. I think the panic attack turned out so beautiful and shows us that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes. They handled that scene very, very well.”

What Does The Future Hold For Riley?

There’s so much potential.

Elsewhere in our conversation, the actress addressed what emotion she would like to see Riley handle next. Unsurprisingly, love being on the menu is something that some fans have been wondering about since Inside Out 2 hit theaters. Tallman also shared that Monsters Inc. would be the Disney project that she’d like to see Riley crossover with the most.

“Probably love, because I feel like love branches out to so many different aspects and I feel like it would be really cool to see Riley’s love.” We would go on to ask what period of Riley’s life we should see next and Tallman didn’t disappoint when it came to that question either. we’ve hit Middle School and High School, so that opens up a whole world of possibility.

She said, “Definitely College age, going into adulthood because that is a really scary time sometimes. but it’s also really exciting. so I feel like balancing the excitement and the fear a little bit, and anxiety with that would be really cool. I’m 16 so I’m not quite there yet. but I’m getting close. I feel like that would be a really unique storyline to explore. I’ll get there before you know it.”

What emotions do you want to see in Inside Out 3? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!